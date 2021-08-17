8-14-21 horse show winners 1
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Winners from the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair horse shows include, from left: Ryli Rohrs, grand champion in junior hunter under saddle, reserve champion in junior hunter showmanship, reserve champion in junior English equitation; Katie Gerken, grand champion senior English showmanship, grand champion pony English showmanship, grand champion senior equitation, grand champion pony equitation, grand champion senior hunter under saddle, grand champion pony hunter under saddle; and Tracy Rich, reserve champion light horse ground driving.

