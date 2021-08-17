Winners from the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair horse shows include, from left: Ryli Rohrs, grand champion in junior hunter under saddle, reserve champion in junior hunter showmanship, reserve champion in junior English equitation; Katie Gerken, grand champion senior English showmanship, grand champion pony English showmanship, grand champion senior equitation, grand champion pony equitation, grand champion senior hunter under saddle, grand champion pony hunter under saddle; and Tracy Rich, reserve champion light horse ground driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.