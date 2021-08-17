HC horse show winners 2

Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair horse shows include, from left, front row: Ashley Wachtman, grand champion junior reining, reserve champion ranch riding; Brooke Wachtman, reserve contester showmanship. Middle row, from left, Tyler Heuerman, grand champion draft showmanship, grand champion draft driving, grand champion draft driving reinsmanship, grand champion draft line driving; Ryli Rohrs, grand champion western showmanship, reserve champion junior trail in hand, reserve champion western riding, grand champion western pleasure, grand champion ranch showmanship, grand champion horsemanship; Tracey Rich, reserve champion ranch showmanship, reserve champion ranch showmanship; Tara Cavanaugh, grand champion western pleasure, reserve champion beginner showmanship, grand champion horsemanship; Kendall Horner, grand champion english equitation, grand champion hunter under saddle, grand champion line driving, grand champion pleasure driving, reserve champion down and back, grand champion western horsemanship, grand champion western pleasure, grand champion reinsmanship, grand champion novice grid and trail.Back row, from left, Megan Heuerman, grand champion trotting down and back, reserve champion trotting barrels, reserve champion line driving, grand champion in hand jumping, grand champion hunter in hand jumping; Sophia Fields, reserve champion western showmanship; Devon Hull, grand champion driving — driven trail, reserve champion driving showmanship, reserve champion driving pleasure; Katie Gerken, grand champion senior showmanship, grand champion senior horsemanship, grand champion senior western pleasure, reserve grand champion trail, grand champion ranch riding, grand champion ranch horsemanship, grand champion pony showmanship, grand champion contesters showmanship, grand champion pony horsemanship, reserve champion pony western pleasure, grand champion ranch pleasure, grand champion and reserve champion reigning; Christian Horner, grand champion western showmanship; Dylan Heuerman, reserve champion western horsemanship, reserve champion novice western pleasure, reserve champion novice western ridden trail.
