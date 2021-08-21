HC Horse show 3
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Winners in the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair horse show were Joslyn Mohring (left), grand champion 9-18 trail in hand; grand champion 9-18 western riding, reserve grand champion western senior showmanship, reserve grand champion English senior showmanship, reserve grand champion senior western pleasure, reserve grand champion senior English hunter under saddle; Haley Schwiebert, grand champion junior English showmanship, grand champion junior English equitation trail, reserve grand champion junior hunter under saddle, reserve grand champion junior horsemanship, reserve grand champion junior western pleasure, reserve grand champion junior reining.

