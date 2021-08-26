Lauren Sattler sold the Grand Champion Single Market Lamb for $1,300 during the Henry County Fair livestock auction. Pictured with Sattler (second from left) are buyers, from left: Mick Robertson, Jewell Grain; Eric Norden, Grelton Elevator and Pettisville Grain; and Amy Watson, Premier Bank. Sattler also was awarded the Showman of Showmen trophy during the fair.
