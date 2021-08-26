HC 21 Kinsey Kinder

Kinsey Kinder sold the Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Hog for $1,200 at the Henry County Fair livestock auction. Buyers shown with Kinder (center) are, from left: Zach Wiemken, Custom Agri Systems; Luke Brubaker, Farmers Elevator; Dennis Schroeder, Farmers Elevator; and Amy Watson, Premier.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments