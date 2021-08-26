Olivia Rettig sold the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Market Goat for $700 during the Henry County Fair livestock sale. Rettig is pictured with buyers Tyler Keckley (left), Farm Credit Mid-America; and Mike Knueven, POET Biorefinery.
Olivia Rettig sold the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Market Goat for $700 during the Henry County Fair livestock sale. Rettig is pictured with buyers Tyler Keckley (left), Farm Credit Mid-America; and Mike Knueven, POET Biorefinery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.