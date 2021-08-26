HC 17 Collin Fedderke

Collin Fedderke (right) sold the Reserve Grand Champion Beef Market Steer at the 2021 Henry County Fair livestock show. Buyers were, from left: Dr. Michael Carpenter, Dental Excellence of Napoleon; Lyndsey Maassel, Gerald Grain; Mick Robertson, Jewell Grain; Abby Readshaw, Henry County Livestock Buyers Club; Amy Watson, Premier; and Mike Knueven, POET Biorefinery.

