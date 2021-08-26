Landon Elchinger sold the Grand Champion Single Market Hog for $1,350 during the 2021 Henry County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, children in front, from left: Avery Gerken, Parker Elchinger, Landon Elchinger, Aden Gerken and Lynneliegh Raab. Back from left: Lyndsey Maassel, Gerald Grain; Joel Sonnenberg, Legacy Farms; Todd Fedderke, Fedderke Show Cattle, Kyle Sheperd, Baughman Farms; Brian Dotson, Outlaw Attitudes; Steve Seedorf, Graminix LLC; Blake Raab, Raab Advantage Trucking & Excavating; Abby Readshaw, Henry County Livestock Buyers Club; and Kirk Sausser, Ag Credit. Holding the feed plate is Nick Elchinger, of Elchinger Hay & Straw and Next Generation Ag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.