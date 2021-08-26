HC 20 Landon Elchinger

Landon Elchinger sold the Grand Champion Single Market Hog for $1,350 during the 2021 Henry County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, children in front, from left: Avery Gerken, Parker Elchinger, Landon Elchinger, Aden Gerken and Lynneliegh Raab. Back from left: Lyndsey Maassel, Gerald Grain; Joel Sonnenberg, Legacy Farms; Todd Fedderke, Fedderke Show Cattle, Kyle Sheperd, Baughman Farms; Brian Dotson, Outlaw Attitudes; Steve Seedorf, Graminix LLC; Blake Raab, Raab Advantage Trucking & Excavating; Abby Readshaw, Henry County Livestock Buyers Club; and Kirk Sausser, Ag Credit. Holding the feed plate is Nick Elchinger, of Elchinger Hay & Straw and Next Generation Ag.

