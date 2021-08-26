HC 7 Brynee Hurst

Brynn Hurst (seated right) sold the Grand Champion Single Market Goose for $500 to a group of buyers, including Amy Watson (seated left), Premier Bank; and standing from left: Dr. Michael Carpenter, Dental Excellence of Napoleon; Deb Rohrs, Newton, Harmon & Rohrs; Elisa Harmon, Newton, Harmon & Rohrs; and Brittany Miller, Miller Construction.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments