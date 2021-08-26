HC 23 Lydia Carpenter

Emma Carpenter’s Meat Pen of 3 Rabbits sold for $850 at the Henry County Fair livestock auction. Lydia Carpenter (center) represented her sister at the sale. Buyers, from left are Austin Genter, Tom Spurgeon and Vicki Spurgeon. The Spurgeons bought the rabbits in memory of their daughter Misty Spurgeon.

