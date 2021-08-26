HC 16 Claudia Long

Claudia Long holds onto her Grand Champion Market Steer which sold for $3,750 during the Henry County Fair livestock auction. Buyers pictured here, from left are: Blake Raab, Raab Advantage Trucking & Excavating; Brian Dotson, Outlaw Attitudes; Eric Norden, Grelton Elevator and Pettisville Grain; KJ Martin, Ag Credit; Ohio Senator Rob McColley; State Representative Jim Hoops and Clarence Schwab.

