HC 12 Drew Helmke (GC)

Drew Helmke’s Grand Champion Market Meat Goat sold for $1,150 to a collection of buyers during the Henry County Fair livestock auction. Pictured in front, from left are: Amy Watson, Premier Bank; KJ Martin, Ag Credit; Abby Readshaw, Henry County Livestock Buyers Club; and Helmke. Back row from left are: Sarah Sheperd, Baughman Farms; Cheryl Bostelman, Farmers Mutual Telephone; Zach Wiemken, Custom Agri Systems; Chad Hall, Spartan Insurance; and Darrell Kuhn, Redline Equipment.

