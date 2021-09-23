Earlier this year, the price of lumber hit startling highs of $1,670.50 per thousand board feet in May.
That was six times the price of lumber in April 2020. The spike, experts at CNBC say, was because of soaring demand and low supply, both caused by the pandemic. Closed sawmills and homeowners’ desire for more space coupled to drive the prices sky high. Now, the prices are falling again as sawmills catch up and the demands for remodeling and new construction settles out, but it may still be a good time to harvest timber on your property.
Proper Forest Management
In addition to boosting your farm or ranch’s bottom line, a properly done timber harvest can also help you manage your forest, the Idaho Forest Products Commission says. A timber harvest can create wildlife habitat and remove diseased, burned or insect-infested trees. Most states and areas have laws that govern when, where and how you can harvest your timber, so consult with local authorities before starting up the chainsaw.
Types of Timber Harvests
There are four types of timber harvests the Idaho Forest Products Commission says.
• Seed tree harvests: This harvest leaves a small number of large, mature trees to provide seed for the next harvest of trees.
• Shelterwood harvests: More mature trees are left as a seed source and to protect younger trees from wind or sun. This works well with species that need some shade.
• Selective harvests: Only some trees are removed with the goal to reduce forest density and competition, increasing the growth of the remaining trees.
• Clearcut: This removes all the trees and instantly increases sunlight. These types of harvests are used to clear unhealthy forests and renew them with species more suited to the area.
Find an Expert
Timber harvesting and selling is a complicated process. You can find free or low-cost services to help with your harvest through your state forester or through the county Agricultural Service agent, the USDA says. Extension Forestry personnel are often housed at the nearest land grant university, and they may also be able to help you.
If it’s time to call in a professional, look for a professional forestry consultant in your area. They can give you advice about managing your timer, planting your timber and valuing the timber on your land. They can also help prepare for and supervise the sale of your timber, all for a fee. The USDA says to look under the Yellow Pages for Foresters-Consulting, Forestry Consultants, Foresters or even Timberland Companies. You can also ask other producers in your area who they can recommend.
