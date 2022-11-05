Harvest season in northwest Ohio is approaching a close, and local county experts have weighed in on the progress, as well as shed some light on concerns of high levels of vomitoxin being found in corn in the surrounding areas.
For Defiance County, soybean harvest is estimated to be 90% complete, according to OSU Extension educator, Bruce Clevenger, earlier this week. Clevenger went on to report that soft, red winter wheat is fully planted, and corn harvest is nearly 50% done countywide, with some areas nearly finished. Corn moisture levels range 15-20% with test weights around 56 pounds per bushel.
Clevenger detailed that soil conditions were dry this autumn, which provided good “trafficability” for harvest. However, the recent quarter to nearly three-quarter inch of rain in the beginning of the week was good, he said, as it helped the emerging winter wheat crop.
Clevenger revealed that corn ear molds and associated vomitoxin are being monitored throughout the county by elevators receiving corn, but elevated levels are not currently widespread. He informed that vomitoxin is measured in parts per million (ppm) as DON (deoxtnivalenol), which is a mycotoxin. Swine are most sensitive to feed with DON, followed by poultry and then beef/cattle.
In Putnam County, soybean harvest is nearly complete, said Beth Scheckelhoff of the Putnam OSU Extension Office. Double crop fields are taking a bit longer than the first planting, she continued, with soybean yields exceeding 80 bushels per acre.
Winter wheat is planted and emerging, she continued. Cover crops were still being planted last weekend, with the deadline for planting for farmers in the H2Ohio cover crop program being this past Tuesday.
As for corn harvest, Scheckelhoff said it is “moving along.” Some fields were said to have been started, but then stopped to dry down further.
She said in Putnam County, some corn loads were rejected due to high vomitoxin levels of above 7.25 ppm at the POET plant. According to the U.S. Drug and Food Adminstration, corn fed to hogs is advised to stay at 5 ppm and not exceed 20% of their diet.
Scheckelhoff informed that vomitoxin is not soluble in water. This is an issue because during ethanol production, the byproduct, DDGS (dried distillers grains with solubles), is typically used in animal feed. Thus, through the ethanol process, vomitoxin is not destroyed, but becomes more concentrated in the solid fraction.
Scheckelhoff said farmers with high vomixtoxin levels will either be docked at the elevator on their loads, or be stored in bins to sell later in the season.
Henry County OSU Extension Office educator, Alan Leininger, shared that soybeans in the area are nearly finished, and wheat planting should be as well.
Corn harvest progress is close to half to three quarters done. Two or three weeks ago, the field conditions were too wet for harvesting, but it has dried more now, he added.
Henry County is seeing yields of 150-250 bushels per acre for corn and 60-80 bushels per acre for beans.
Leininger attributes the good yields to the rain the fields had received throughout the season. He surmised the additional rain has helped the crops stay greener longer.
As for vomitoxin concerns, Leininger responded that the local grain elevators have detected some grain with higher than average levels. In response, they are trying to remedy the situation by blending it with corn that has not tested high in an attempt to create a blend with acceptable DON ppm. However, he has not heard of any loads in Henry County that have been rejected, he stated.
The harvest report for Fulton County boasts soybean harvest as being nearly complete, with the exception of double crop fields and some late or replanted beans, said Eric Richer, Fulton County Extension Office educator. Richer has received reports of above average yields.
As for corn harvest, he informed that corn was 60-70% finished as of earlier this week. There have been a few reports of high vomitoxin levels, said Richer, but Fulton County has only been seeing an occasional high test. There are rumors of higher levels further south of the county, he added.
Last weekend’s rain has been welcomed in this area as well, since it is aiding the winter wheat and rye.
Reports from Randy Eisel of the Stryker Farm Exchange and Matt Herman from Edon Farmers Co-op state Williams County’s soybean harvest at about 90% completion.
Eisel and Herman shared similar sentiments of appreciation for the ground conditions and weather which has made for a smooth harvest season.
Yields for soybeans and corn are good, they said, with reports above average and potentially better than last year, according to Herman. In Eisel’s area, corn is 50% complete. Herman shared that for his area, corn is getting underway at around 15-20%.
Both grain experts shared that they are testing for vomitoxin in corn, but there are not many cases of high levels in Williams County being reported. Herman added that this is more so farther south, echoing what Richer shared previously.
Attempts to contact Paulding County for a harvest update were unsuccessful, so it is excluded from this report summary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.