MONTPELIER — The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering a series of workshops to help landowners enhance and manage their land.
The Habitat Enhancement Learning Program Series will allow participants to answer questions they have about a variety of issues from professionals with years of hands-on experiences.
The workshops will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at the Williams County SWCD office, 11246 Ohio 15, Montpelier. To sign up or for more information, call the office at 419-636-9395 for more information and to sign up.
There is no cost to attend, but in case of inclement weather, SWCD officials would like to notify people of possible changes.
Topics in the series include:
• wetlands, grasslands and pollinator management with Mark Witt of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and a private lands biologist on Jan. 26.
• timber and forestry management and improvement with Bob Riefers of Riefers Logging, LLC. Riefers has a forestry degree and does consulting work. The program will be Feb. 2.
• invasive plant species with Tamathy Stage of Pheasants Forever. Participants will learn what species to be looking for and how to identify them, prevent them and how can they be eradicated on Feb. 9.
• designing a habitat with intent with Tom James, a team member with Management Advantage and owner of Modern Habitat Solutions. Attendees will learn about property design and development, food plots and more on Feb. 23.
• backyard pollinator gardening with native plants with Cathy Cooley, a native plant gardener, on April 13.
For more information, call the Williams County SWCD office at 419-636-9395.
