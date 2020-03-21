REYNOLDSBURG — The deadline for farmers to submit an application for the H2Ohio program has been extended from March 31 to June 2. This is being done to follow Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders regarding COVID-19 and limit human-to-human contact.
Farmers must work with their local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to sign up for the H2Ohio program. With the current social distancing guidelines, in-person visits to SWCD offices is not recommended. To allow adequate time for the alternate means of communication necessary to achieve completed applications, ODA is extending the deadline. Those applications must now be submitted and finalized by June 2.
If you are interested in applying for these funds and have not yet communicated with a local SWCD, ODA recommends you call them as soon as possible to provide enough time for completion of the H2Ohio application.
The H2Ohio program is open to farmers in the 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed. Farmers should contact their local SWCD for information on how to sign up. For a complete list of SWCD offices, go to http://h2.ohio.gov/agriculture/.
Paulding County SWCD staff members are still working on H2Ohio contracts but meeting with producers by other means — phone, email, video chat, etc. Enrollment information can be found online on the website www.pauldingswcd.org or by obtaining a hard copy sign-up packet, which has all necessary information to sign up, at the office by stepping inside the breezeway located at the east entrance to the PARC Lane building (by the mailbox/flagpole).
For the time being, enrollment materials can be turned in one of two ways. 1.) Drop a hard copy in a locked drop box located next to the east entrance (by mailboxes) of the office building at the PARC Lane Center. 2.) Email: patrick.troyer@pauldingswcd.org or nutrient.specialist@pauldingswcd.org.
For information on how to sign up by phone, farmers should contact Paulding SWCD at 419-399-4471.
