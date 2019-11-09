SHERWOOD — The 74th annual 4-H Volunteer and Youth Recognition Banquet was held Nov. 3 at Fairview Elementary School.

One hundred six Defiance County 4-H volunteers and guests were present for the meal and program. An additional 42 youth were recognized for the accomplishments and leadership given to the Defiance County 4-H program.

Volunteer Awards:

• Meritorious Service Award: Deanna Zimmerman and Nicki Frederick

• Friend of 4-H: Cardinal Creek Farm: Rolland and Gina Wolfrum; Darren Bok and Dan Limber

• Community Service Award: Desirae Mack, Kaleigh Runk, Greg Shininger, Luke Shininger

Youth Awards:

• Silver Tray Award: Deacon Caryer

• Sportsmanship Award: Emily Wentland, Conner Slattery

