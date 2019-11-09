SHERWOOD — The 74th annual 4-H Volunteer and Youth Recognition Banquet was held Nov. 3 at Fairview Elementary School.
One hundred six Defiance County 4-H volunteers and guests were present for the meal and program. An additional 42 youth were recognized for the accomplishments and leadership given to the Defiance County 4-H program.
Volunteer Awards:
• Meritorious Service Award: Deanna Zimmerman and Nicki Frederick
• Friend of 4-H: Cardinal Creek Farm: Rolland and Gina Wolfrum; Darren Bok and Dan Limber
• Community Service Award: Desirae Mack, Kaleigh Runk, Greg Shininger, Luke Shininger
Youth Awards:
• Silver Tray Award: Deacon Caryer
• Sportsmanship Award: Emily Wentland, Conner Slattery
