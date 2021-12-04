COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development (ODD), in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, is launching a grant program to help Ohio meat processors improve their processes, facilities and more.
The Ohio Meat Processing Grant provides grants of up to $250,000 to Ohio livestock and poultry producers so they can implement processing efficiencies, expand, or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification and improve harvest services.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Agriculture, including the meat processing industry, is a critical piece of the Ohio economy, and improving facilities and building more efficient processes will benefit all Ohioans,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of ODD. “These grants will help Ohio meat processors grow and keep employees on the job, while also keeping Ohio products on market shelves.”
“At the state level, our goal is to make sure the food and meat supply chain runs smoothly, safely and with no interruptions. Over the last year and a half, primarily due to COVID, Ohio facilities have struggled to meet the current demand for meat processing, which causes big problems for our farmers,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda. “These grants will go a long way toward helping establishments keep the supply chain running smoothly, get the safest products out to the public, and improve support to Ohio’s meat producers.”
Grants can be used to reimburse businesses for the following costs:
• new/upgraded machinery/equipment.
• new/upgraded technology products.
• personnel training costs.
• plant construction/expansion – confinement.
• plant construction/expansion – processing.
• plant construction/expansion – refrigeration.
• food safety certification costs.
• cooperative interstate shipment program costs.
Detailed information is available at Development.Ohio.Gov/MeatProcessing, including the program’s terms and conditions, application instructions, and a program fact sheet. A link to the application also is available on that site. An email address is available for additional information: MeatProcessingGrant@Development.Ohio.Gov.
