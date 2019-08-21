Henry County Fair grand champion market lamb photo

The sale of the grand champion market lamb raised $2,000. Pictured from left are Diane Hardy of Current Office Solutions, Eric Norden of Grelton Elevator, and Kendall Sattler, who raised the champion lamb. Not represented in this photo are buyers Pettisville Grain, Kinsmen Propane, Huntington Bank, United Animal Health, and Four Star Veterinarians.

