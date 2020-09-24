There are many reasons why on-farm grain storage is used by producers across Ohio. It may be part of the marketing strategy, feed storage for farm use, and/or income and tax management to complete grain sales before and/or after the new calendar year. Regardless of the reason, an essential requirement is to maintain quality grain during the storage period to preserve the grain for end usage and economic value.
A clean, empty bin will help prevent grain storage problems. Newly harvest grain should not be stored on top of old grain in a bin. The bin should be swept clean of grain material and fine residue because often the broken grain will harbor insect populations and mold that can contaminate the new grain.
Two factors to consider related directly to the stored grain condition are the grain moisture content and the grain mass temperature.
The general idea is the longer the grain is stored, the lower the grain moisture content. Corn should be dried down to a maximum of 15% moisture content if stored from harvest to Jan. 1, 14% if stored from harvest to early Spring (say April 1), and 13% if stored past April 1 and carried into the warmer spring and summer months. Soybeans are similar at 13%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.
Fan aeration is then used to manage the grain mass temperature. Fortunately, Ohio farmers can effectively take advantage of fall and winter temperatures by chilling the grain to 30 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit from harvest by mid-December.
After the bin is loaded, the center core of grain should be pulled from the bin. Fine material will naturally load near the center of the round bin and negatively impact the aeration efficiency. When the bin is loaded, the grain mass is typically pointed up like a cone, after the core is pulled (unloaded) the cone is flattened or inverted as a depression. The grain mass should be leveled flat for a most efficient aeration. If the core grain is found to be containing fine and foreign material, it should be cleaned and stored or sold off farm with a potential discounted value. Fan aeration air is lazy. Air will go around pockets of fine material and the top cone of grain. Without aeration, pockets will heat and mold and insects will develop.
Monitor the exhaust end for the final desired moisture and temperature. Consider sealing off fans when they are off to prevent migration of moisture and temperature into the cool, dry grain.
Bin conditions should be monitored bi-weekly until the temperature reaches 30 to 35 degrees and then monthly through the winter months. Record the grain moisture and temperatures at multiple locations at the top of the grain mass. Just know that the center and north vs. south sides of the grain bin may have different grain moisture and temperatures and they are worth monitoring and recording them separately. Look for condensation or mold on the bin walls and roof. Grain that is going out of condition will often have a moldy smell while moisture and mold is a sign that conditions are not favorable for grain storage.
Insects can be monitored early and throughout the storage period. For insect activity in the grain mass, a passive, pitfall trap can be used. A set of traps can be borrowed from the OSU Extension Defiance County office upon request. The insects can be properly identified to determine if they are primary or secondary insect pest for stored grain. Primary insects can do direct damage to whole grain such as weevils or Lesser Grain Borer, while secondary insects feed on mold, cracked and damage grain such as Foreign Grain Beetle, Red and Confused Flour Beetles. A grain bin of whole undamaged kernels stored at the proper temperature and moisture is the key to preventing the secondary feeders.
While grain bin management is important, safety in and around grain bins is an absolute. Climbing and entering a grain bin can be extremely dangerous due to falls or grain entrapment. Every entry to a grain bin needs to be pre-planned to identify hazards. Proper safety equipment is essential for all involved. Entry should never be made without a plan that involves informing a fellow farm employee or family member. Safe entry will ensure a safe exit.
For more information, please contact Wm. Bruce Clevenger at clevenger.10@osu.edu or 419-782-4771.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.