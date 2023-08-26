Grandson has many good memories of fair

John Gordon (left) and his son, Alex, spent some time looking at the exhibits in the agriculture building before the harness races started on Tuesday at the Defiance County Fair.

 Wendy Bryant Scheurich/C-N Photo

HICKSVILLE — A local man and his son endured the heat and spent some time looking at the exhibits at the Defiance County Fair on Tuesday, carrying on a family tradition.


  

