Goats 52

Owen Speiser (left) had the Champion Miniature Doe (Utility) in Show, Champion Miniature Milking Doe, Champion Dry Miniature Doe, Reserve Champion Miniature Doe (Pygmy) in Show; and Blake Zeedyk won Pygmy Senior Showmanship, Champion Miniature Milking Doe, Champion Minature Doe (Pygmy) in Show.

Load comments