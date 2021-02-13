WAUSEON — The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring its annual tree and plant sale. A wide variety of trees and other plant materials are available. These materials are provided at a low cost to encourage landowners to increase their use of windbreak and wildlife plantings, and the varieties offered have been chosen because of their usefulness for these purposes. They may be purchased by anyone and planted anywhere without restrictions.
These are bare root stock, which is the most economical way to purchase plants. Most tree seedlings are three years old and range in size from 12-36 inches, depending upon which species you order. The staff at Fulton SWCD can assist you with information to help you make wise selections. They can help you select trees for your soil type, how to plant seedlings, on which varieties attract wildlife, and on other subjects related to adding to the value and enjoyment of your property with trees and other plants.
Deadline for ordering plants is April 5. Pick up dates are April 28-30 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Tree brochures have recently been mailed. To get an order form, call the office to have one mailed to you, 419-337-9217, email at kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com, or go to the website to download an order form at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.
