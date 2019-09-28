WAUSEON — The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Fulton County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how
4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country — from suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities — are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
To join Fulton County 4-H in celebrating National 4-H Week, “like” the Ohio State University- Fulton County Facebook page to follow along as Extension officials ask the county 4-H youth, parents, and advisors to share pictures and stories of how their youth are “inspired to do” things for their communities through 4-H. In Fulton County, 967 4-H youth and 157 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.
To learn more about 4-H in Fulton County, visit fulton.osu.edu and click on program areas, 4-H youth development or contact Kayla Miller at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office at miller.5287@osu.edu or 419-337-9210.
