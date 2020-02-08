WAUSEON — Any 2020 Fulton County 4-H member taking a 4-H market goat project for the first time can win a free dairy market goat, LaMancha wether (castrated male). To win, complete an essay “Why I want to take a market goat to the Fulton County Fair and how I plan to care for my market goat” and follow the contest submission guidelines.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Fulton County 4-H Club, enrolled in a 4-H goat project for the first time, have not been previously enrolled in a market goat project, and have not previously shown a market goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair. The selected winner must be present at time of pick up, is required to participate in the goat skillathon on Aug.15 and required to exhibit the goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair.

The essay contest guidelines and more information is available at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office for further information or at www.fulton.osu.edu Essays are due March 1 to the Fulton County OSU Extension Office.

