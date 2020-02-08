WAUSEON — Any 2020 Fulton County 4-H member taking a 4-H market goat project for the first time can win a free dairy market goat, LaMancha wether (castrated male). To win, complete an essay “Why I want to take a market goat to the Fulton County Fair and how I plan to care for my market goat” and follow the contest submission guidelines.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Fulton County 4-H Club, enrolled in a 4-H goat project for the first time, have not been previously enrolled in a market goat project, and have not previously shown a market goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair. The selected winner must be present at time of pick up, is required to participate in the goat skillathon on Aug.15 and required to exhibit the goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair.
The essay contest guidelines and more information is available at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office for further information or at www.fulton.osu.edu Essays are due March 1 to the Fulton County OSU Extension Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.