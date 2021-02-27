On Feb 1, the Fulton County FFA Advisors conducted the Fulton County Public Speaking Career Development Events (CDE’s) via Zoom.
The Public Speaking CDE is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups. The contestants are judged on voice — quality, pitch, force, articulation, and pronunciation; stage presence — personal appearance, poise and body posture, attitude, confidence, personality, ease before audience; power of expression — fluency, emphasis, directness, sincerity, communicative ability, conveyance of thought and meaning; general effect and response to questions.
In the Creed CDE Tayanna Bagrowski, Archbold, placed first; in second place was Lilly Herr, Evergreen; in third place was Sophie Serkin, Pettisville; and fourth place was Haylee Valle, Archbold.
In the Beginning Prepared CDE Rylee Beltz, Pettisville, placed first; in second place was Kyle Feeback, Evergreen; in third place was Baylee Lumbreezer, Archbold; and fourth place was Hunter Linton, Pettisville.
In the Extemporaneous CDE Weston Ruffer, Archbold, placed first; in second place was Kearsten Zuver, Pettisville; in third place was Miah Beauregard, Fayette; and Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon, was fourth.
The top two students in each division advanced to Districts. Area members that placed in the District contest on Feb. 8 are: in the Creed CDE Rylie Kregel, Otsego, placed first; in second place was Lilly Herr, Evergreen; in fourth place was Ajalyn Fry, Ayersville.
In the Beginning Prepared CDE Kyle Feeback, Evergreen, placed first; in second place was Rylee Beltz, Pettisville; in third place was Madeline Embree, Liberty Center.
In the Advanced Prepared CDE Adrianna Meyer, Liberty Center, placed first; in third place was Clair Shininger, Fairview.
In the Extemporaneous CDE Cassie Mavis, Fairview placed first; in second place was Ian Hoffman, West Unity; in third place was Allison Engel, Ayersville.
First place finishers will advance to state Zoom competition in March.
(CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.