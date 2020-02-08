The Fulton County FFA chapters conducted their public speaking contests last week. The Public Speaking CDE (Career Development Event) is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups.

The contestants are judged on: voice — quality, pitch, force, articulation, pronunciation; stage presence; personal appearance — poise and body posture, attitude, confidence, personality, ease before audience; power of expression — fluency, emphasis, directness, sincerity, communicative ability, conveyance of thought and meaning; general effect; and response to questions.

In the Creed Contest: 1st — Kyle Feeback, Evergreen, 2nd — Savannah Schaller, Delta, 3rd — Justin VanDenBerghe, Pettisville

In the Beginning Prepared Contest: 1st — Clara Damman, Pettisville, 2nd — Ashley Creps, Delta, 3rd — Emma Salmi, Pettisville

In the Advanced Prepared Contest: 1st — Ava Hoylman, Pettisville, 2nd — Weston Ruffer, Archbold

In the Extemporaneous Contest: 1st — Elizabeth Mignin, Archbold, 2nd — Miah Beauregard, Fayette, 3rd — Kearsten Zuver, Pettisville

The top two in each contest will compete at the district contest on Feb. 10, held at Pettisville High School.

