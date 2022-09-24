WAUSEON — As the Fulton County Fair has come to a close, the market grand and reserve champions have now been announced.
The list of champion winners are as listed:
Market turkey results:
• Grand, Brady Arnold, Swanton, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc.
• Reserve, Luke Arnold, Swanton, bought by Wauseon Masonic Lodge #349.
Market fryer rabbit results:
• Grand, Lexi Short, Wauseon, bought by Rupp Seed, Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Andre Landforming.
• Reserve, Levi Short, Wauseon, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc.
Market roaster rabbit results:
• Grand, Raja Burkholder, Wauseon, bought by J&B Feed Co.-Wauseon & Swanton, Machacek Concrete.
• Reserve, Clayton Nafziger, Archbold, bought by Larry and Karen Burkholder, Black Swamp Equipment.
Market pen of three chickens results:
• Grand, Ali Genter, Archbold, bought by Miller Construction, Ltd, TJ Automation, Bodey Insurance, Nofziger Trucking, Gerald Weber, Premier Bank.
• Reserve, Ava Genter, Archbold. No sale.
Dairy feeder calf results:
• Grand, Hannah Kovar, Fayette, bought by Sauder Manfacturing, Gerald Grain Center, Inc.
• Reserve, Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, bought by Premier Bank, Fulton County Cattle Feeders.
Beef feeder calf results:
• Grand, Aspen Brehm, Fayette, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc.
• Reserve, Hawk Brehm, Fayette, bought by Blue Ribbon Diner.
Market hog results:
• Grand, Cooper Stambaugh, Lyons, bought by Farmers & Merchants State Bank, S & S Livestock, Fulton County Pork Producers.
• Reserve, Ali Genter, Archbold, No sale.
Market lamb results:
• Grand 486 Neveah Powers Ryan and Amy Powers, Fayette, bought by Krasula Trucking, Poet Biorefining — Leipsic, Nofziger Seeds, Davis and Kris Powers, Farm Credit Mid-America.
• Reserve, Allison Herr, Metamora, bought by Berkey Farm Center, Jones Crop Insurance, Fulton County Cattle Feeders, Toledo Pipe Transport, Central Avenue Truck Parts, Falor Farm Center, Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc., Poet Biorefining-Leipsic.
Market born and raised lamb results:
• Grand, Karter Zachrich, Wauseon, bought by Tri-Flo Inc, Pettisville Grain, Rob-See-Co, Nofziger Seeds.
• Reserve, Ally Kessler, Fayette, bought by Davis & Kris Powers.
Market boar goat results:
• Grand, Joseph Daniels, Metamora, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc., Central Avenue Truck Parts, Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair.
• Reserve, Cooper Stambaugh, Lyons, No sale.
Market dairy goat results:
• Grand, Jael Michelson Adrienne and Daniel Michelson, Delta, bought by Wyse Construction.
• Reserve, Grace Davis, Swanton, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc., Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair.
Market dairy steer results:
• Grand, Jarrett Rufenacht, Archbold, bought by Farm Credit Mid Amercia, Tri-Flo Inc, Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, Rob-See-Co, Nofziger Seeds.
• Reserve, Brody Tijerina, Wauseon, bought by Mahnke Concrete.
Market commercial beef steer results:
• Grand, Cory Savage, Delta, bought by Gerald Grain Center, Inc., Falor Farm Center, Countryside Farms.
• Reserve, Adyn Sheller, Delta, bought by Get’er Dug Excavating.
Market beef steer results:
• Grand, Kennedy Keller, Delta, Jones Crop Insurance, Fulton County Cattle Feeders, Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, Nofziger Seeds.
• Reserve, Caylee Sager, Fayette, bought by Fulton County Cattle Feeders.
Market born and raised steer results:
• Grand, Jenna Norman, Wauseon, bought by Anderzack-Pitzen Construction, Inc., Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair, Central Avenue Truck Parts, Whalen Realty & Auction.
• Reserve, Caylee Sager, Fayette, No sale.
Outstanding Market Exhibitor (OME) results:
• Beef, Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon, sponsored by Fulton County Cattle Feeders and Pettisville Grain Co.
• Swine, Ava Genter, Archbold, sponsored by Fayette Feed Mill, Gerald Grain Center, Inc., Moorman’s ShowTec Feed.
• Sheep, Hannah Kovar, Fayette, No sale. Sponsored by Everence Financial.
• Poultry, Leah Mishka, Adrian, sponsored by Pioneer Corteva.
• Rabbit, Renee Hoylman, Pettisville, sponsored by Machacek Concrete.
Outstanding Species Exhibitor (OSE) results:
• Dairy, Nate Emmons, Fayette, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery.
• Dog, Jael Michelson, Delta, sponsored by Andres O’Neil and Lowe Agency.
• Goat, Wyatt Borer, Archbold, sponsored by Pudliner Livestock and Powers Show Stock.
