WAUSEON — The Fulton County Fair is set to kick off Friday with entertainment, rides and fanfare of all kinds for its 165th year.
The fair board vice president, Max Nofziger, reported that attendees can expect a couple of changes to the fair this year. Admission prices are still $5 at the gate, however, the credit card fee will be waived this time around.
Last year, two gates had this fee tacked on to admission, but Nofziger revealed that they had since been working on the grounds’ infrastructure. The wifi has been improved and during a testing period, all gates will be accepting cash and card. Season passes, however, will be cash only unless purchased online. Tickets have also been made available to purchase online.
Another thing attendees should be made aware of: ride prices are now $25. However, on Junior Fair Day on Sept. 6 the price will be $17. Also, for senior/veterans day on Sept. 7 all seniors (age 65 and up) and veterans will receive free admission, and there will not be a 6 p.m. cut-off. They may come to the fair at any time, said Nofziger.
Some new entertainment can be expected this year as well. Classic rock band Night Ranger will be performing at the fair for the first time during the Sunday show along with .38 Special. For the Labor Day Country concert, Jimmie Allen is the headliner with Chayce Beckham as the opener. It is both these artists’ first-time performing in Fulton County.
Allen won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021 and is the second black artist to do so since 2009. Beckham is an accomplished talent as well, winning the 19th season of American Idol in 2021.
“There is something for everyone,” Nofziger commented about the fair’s events. He shared that Christian bands will be at the gospel tent performing as well. He informed The Crescent-News that there is wide variety in acts that will appease a vast range of interests.
Preparations for the fair have been ongoing since January, according to Nofziger.
“It’s been stressful — I’m not going to deny that,” he confessed. “The staff, auxiliary and all of the other directors have been awesome to work with. We are a family and a team. ... We all have a desire to make this successful.”
Many do not understand what goes into planning a huge event like this, Nofziger said. People on the fair board juggle planning fair activities and full-time jobs as well. However, this never stopped them coming to “work nights” every Tuesday evening to put on the best fair they could for the community.
“That just goes to show you that everyone here loves what they do,” he stated.
