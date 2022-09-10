WAUSEON — Fulton County dairy farmers have been serving Fulton County in varied ways for a vast number of years and one such example would be the Fulton County Dairy Association milkshake booth at the Fulton County fairgrounds.
WAUSEON — Fulton County dairy farmers have been serving Fulton County in varied ways for a vast number of years and one such example would be the Fulton County Dairy Association milkshake booth at the Fulton County fairgrounds.
The dairy association holds activities throughout the year, and the money it makes at the booth goes toward scholarships for dairy and organizations like 4-H Camp Palmer, according to milkshake booth manager, Marion Kessler.
Although Kessler is not a member of the Fulton County Dairy Association, he has been a manager at the booth for about 12 years. He runs his own self-sustainable farm operation of beef cattle.
He reported that the booth does about 34,000 milkshakes a year at just the Fulton County Fair. An average weekday sees about 3,000-4,000 shakes with the weekends raking in up to 10,000 a day.
Jill Crossgrove-Murillo is a second generation dairy farmer and also a volunteer at the fair. She essentially grew up in the milkshake booth, and reported that it has been a part of the Fulton County Fair since the 1950s.
The building was a gradual building project for the dairy association over time, said Crossgrove-Murillo. It has been extended to include walk-in refrigerators and freezers that can hold up to 700 tubs of ice-cream that equivocates to 2,100 gallons.
The ice cream for the booth comes from Wisconsin through a distributor in Michigan, but all proceeds stay in Fulton County or neighboring counties, she divulged.
The volunteers that come together to make all of it happen come from all over the county. They are cheerleaders, Boy Scouts, FFA members, or even church groups. Kessler said that they’ve been doing this for so long, contacts have been established so that when the time comes around to gather workers, all they need to do is ask.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.