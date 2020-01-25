WAUSEON — The Fulton County 4-H Program is pleased to announce the following recipients for the 2020 Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund Scholarships. To be eligible for the endowment scholarships, 4-H members must be graduating in 2020 or recent 4-H alumni and have filled out an Older Youth Opportunity application and an additional scholarship application page. Youth were selected based on their 4-H projects, community activities, 4-H experiences, and long-range career goals.
The Trish Andre Advisor’s Memorial Scholarship was developed after a tragic accident claimed Trish Andre’s life in August 2019. Trish was an active 4-H advisor for poultry and dairy in the Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H club. The scholarship was established in memory of not only Trish, but all 4-H advisors who have passed, whose legacy lives on through others in 4-H.
If you wish to donate to this scholarship, make your check payable to the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund, in the memo line write “Trish Andre” and the name of the advisor you wish to commemorate. Mail checks to Fulton County OSU Extension 08770 Ohio 108 Suite A Wauseon, 43567.
Trish Andre Advisor’s Memorial Scholarship: Ava Holyman
Biddle Scholarship for Continuing Education: Hannah May Borton
Biddle Scholarship for H.S. Grads or College Students in Science and Technology: McCormick Warncke
Biddle Scholarship for Medical Science and Technology: Andrea Smithmyer
2020 4-H older youth opportunity selections announced
The following teens currently involved in the Fulton County 4-H program have been selected for the following prestigious leadership opportunities. To be eligible for these opportunities, a teen must be at least 13 years old as of Jan. 1, demonstrate interest in participating in 4-H at the county level, fill out an Older Youth Opportunity application, and complete an interview. Most of these opportunities include awards from the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund to offset or completely cover the cost of these activities.
Citizenship Washington Focus: Hannah May Borton and Chloe Creque
Buckeye Leadership Workshop: Luke Borton
State 4-H Leadership Camp: Zeke Borton and Leah Mishka
Camp Canopy: Zeke Borton
Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Education Camp: Logan Peebles
Ohio 4-H Conference: Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Chloe Creque, Lauren Hall, Macie Rochelle, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter.
Carving New Ideas Workshop: Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter.
Fulton County 4-H Teen Leaders: Elizabeth Baker, Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Brennan Bronson, Chloe Creque, Allena Crossgrove, Elijah Doughty, Lauren Hall, Lydia Heilman, Leise Hernandez, Joanne Hite, Leah Mishka, Logan Peebles, Garrett Puehler, Jesse Rittichier, Chandler Ruetz, Kamryn Ruetz, Zeph Siefker, Clarissa Smith, Emma Vaculik, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter.
Fulton County 4-H Camp Counselors and Counselors in Training: Elizabeth Baker, Natalie Borrell, Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Brennan Bronson, Jack Callan, Josie Callan, Chloe Creque, Trayte Dixon, Elijah Doughty, Hannah Fahrer, Hannah Gleckler, Lauren Hall, Nathan Hall, Lydia Heilman, Leise Hernandez, Gabbie Hite, Mackenzie Menningen, Garrett Puehler, Justice Reckner, Jesse Rittichier, Macie Rochelle, Chandler Ruetz, Kamryn Ruetz, Kaden Sanford, Ashton Sayers, Zeph Siefker, Clarissa Smith, Haylee Smith, Meghan Smith, Samantha Stein, Jack Stubleski, Emma Vaculik, and Abigail Wyse.
Making eXtreme Counselors Workshop: Zeke Borton, Luke Borton, and Hannah May Borton
