Northwest Ohio is home to many farmers who feed hundreds of people with the fruits of their labor — but Tim Demland of rural Holgate has taken a very personal approach to providing quality food to the local population.
The Demland Farm, located on Henry County Road 17B west of Holgate, has gone through a couple of changes since its original beginnings.
It was started up as a general farming operation by Demland’s great grandparents when they immigrated from Germany. When Demland’s father took over, he began a dairy farm.
Demland graduated from the Ohio State University with a degree in animal science and took over the farm in the 1980s. The dairy operation ended in 1988, and he began to get more involved in the ag industry.
In 2007, he became a livestock nutritionist and certified agriculture scientist. He worked with many northwest Ohio dairy and beef farmers through his work with Agri-King’s livestock nutrition program.
Demland’s own personal livestock was being sold to family and friends exclusively at first. However, the people buying his steers kept coming back for more and more. His friends explained the repeated business was due to how different his meat compared to what they could get at stores.
The farmer/scientist surmised that this could be due to a multitude of reasons. He raises a cross breed of Holstein and Angus, and Demland describes them as “comfortable and healthy.” They stay in an open-concept barn that does not allow overcrowding. They have access to pasture, although he hopes to expand their land.
Using his expertise on nutrition, his livestock’s diet consists of a feed mix of high corn silage, chopped hay and grain commodities. He believes due to his high focus on balancing and fortifying what they eat, supplemental hormones are not needed and unnecessary as they receive all nutrients through their food.
Demland theorized that because of his cattle’s nutritious diet and stress-free environment, the intramuscular marbling is more flavorful and he is able to deliver a higher quality more consistently.
Five years ago, he began to sell outside his personal circle at the Defiance Downtown Farmer’s Market and, working with Brookview Farms, Pleasant Ridge Beef emerged.
When asked what the advantages and benefits are for not only him, but for his consumers as well, he spoke of meat prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
”The world changed a lot when the COVID pandemic hit. One thing I noticed that really irritated me was food and beef prices were starting to sky rocket,” Demland revealed. “But on-farm prices for farmers getting paid for their livestock were being drastically reduced.”
He stated that there were viable reasons for this due to slaughterhouses being shut down and such, but ultimately it wasn’t fair for farmer nor consumer.
Demland shared that his number one goal of going to the market is to connect people with farmers a little more directly.
”The first question I ask them is if they ever bought beef from a local farmer,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful people who are really interested in buying local and I want to support them.”
Demland admits that what he does is a pretty niche market, and not many do it. There are qualifications that need to be met and inspections need to be passed through the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health.
To do what he does, Demland has obtained a mobile food vendor license through the Henry County Health Department. His meat freezers undergo routine checks through the Ohio Department of Agriculture to verify that storing and housing of his perishable products are up to standard.
It’s all worth it to him, as it keeps him able to sell at markets and ensure buyers that they are receiving safe, quality meat. He intends to keep it up.
”Local markets are wonderful ways to bring local people in and together,” he emphasized.
His children, Jason and Kelsey, help him out with the business and marketing sides of the operation, but he’s unsure if they’ll take over what he is building.
”It’s up to them, they’re in the middle of raising their families,” he said.
At the moment, Demland’s goals for Pleasant Ridge Beef is making it sustainable and working well with the local community.
