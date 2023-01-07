Agronomy night — Putnam County OSU Extension will be hosting an agronomy night on Jan. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Kalida K of C Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida. The program updates on agronomic topics of interest including weed management, corn and soybean production and others. Private pesticide and CCA credits will be available. To register, visit putnam.osu.edu. There is no charge for this event and ameal is included with registration. For more information, contact Beth Scheckelhoff, 419-523-6294, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu.
Beef quality assurance — Henry County OSU Extension will be hosting a beef quality assurance event on Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. The program offers training for beef cattle producers who need to re-certify or certify to sell cattle at auctions and other markets for the first time. Location is to be determine, but registration is open at go.osu.edu/henryanr2023. There is no charge for this program. For more information, contact Alan Leininger, 419-592-0806, leininger.17@osu.edu.
Home horticulture — Putnam County OSU Extension will be hosting its first session of its Home Horticulture series on Wednesday at the Putnam County Extension Office, 1206 E. Second St., Ottawa. The topic will be “Happy Houseplants” and there is no charge for the program. To register, visit putnam.osu.edu. For more information, contact Beth Scheckelhoff, 419-523-6294, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu.
