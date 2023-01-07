Agronomy night — Putnam County OSU Extension will be hosting an agronomy night on Jan. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Kalida K of C Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida. The program updates on agronomic topics of interest including weed management, corn and soybean production and others. Private pesticide and CCA credits will be available. To register, visit putnam.osu.edu. There is no charge for this event and ameal is included with registration. For more information, contact Beth Scheckelhoff, 419-523-6294, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu.


