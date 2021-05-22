Tinora FFA State Degrees

The four Tinora FFA members awarded their State FFA Degree were, from left: Tyler Wiemken, Eric Rethemel, Emily Miller and Ethan Sattler.

The highest award that a State FFA Association can bestow upon its members is the State FFA Degree. It demonstrates that the student has put an exceptional amount of time into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) and local chapter. Some of the requirements of this degree are: you have to have already received your Greenhand and Chapter Degree, had to have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree, a student must have a SAE in which they must earn and productively invest at least $2,500, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of scheduled class time through an SAE. A student must also show outstanding leadership potential.

This year the Tinora FFA had four people receive their State FFA Degree. Those four recipients are Eric Rethemel, Emily Miller, Tyler Weimken, and Ethan Sattler. After already receiving their Greenhand and Chapter Degree, they worked hard to meet the requirements for their State Degree. The next hurdle for them is the American FFA Degree. Congratulations to these four recipients for their hard work and agricultural achievements.

