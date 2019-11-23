Four County grads earn FFA degree

ARCHBOLD — Three past graduates of Four County Career Center and FFA members received the American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention held recently in Indianapolis, Ind. Receiving their degrees are, from left, Kenzie Stein, a 2016 graduate in the veterinarian assistant program from Edgerton; Timothy Herman, a 2018 graduate in the agriculture/diesel mechanics program from Edgerton; and Caleb Sager, a 2018 graduate in the agriculture/diesel mechanics program from Fayette.
The American FFA Degree is awarded to less than 1% of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. Requirements to earn the honor are lengthy and requires the individual to meet a set of criteria based on their FFA activities and their supervised agriculture experience program.
In addition to their degree certificate, each recipient receives a gold American FFA degree key.
