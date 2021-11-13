FFA at convention

The Four County Career Center FFA chapter recently attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis where they attended several workshops and visited the National FFA mall. Over 67,000 guests and FFA members were present at the convention. Four County attendees included, from left: Dylan Morris, Patrick Henry; Delaney Burghardt, Evergreen; Camden Meienburg, Liberty Center; Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville; Payton Shepard, Napoleon; Jasmine Corbitt, Napoleon; Mason Herman, Edgerton; and Don Meyer, Patrick Henry. Instructors Jason Elston and Larry Soles accompanied the students.

 Photo courtesy of Four County

