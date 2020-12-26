FORT WAYNE — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne will host the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show, March 9-11. This event is typically held in January but has been rescheduled due to health concerns.

The farm show features the latest technology in the industry and displays the area’s largest variety of farm equipment and services in one location. More than 30,000 farmers attend the show each year.

Admission to the farm show is free.

