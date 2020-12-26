FORT WAYNE — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne will host the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show, March 9-11. This event is typically held in January but has been rescheduled due to health concerns.
The farm show features the latest technology in the industry and displays the area’s largest variety of farm equipment and services in one location. More than 30,000 farmers attend the show each year.
Admission to the farm show is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.