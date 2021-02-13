• Region
Show cancelled:
Tradexpos Inc. has decided to cancel the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show scheduled to be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum here, March 9-11.
After reviewing the COVID-19 regulations for events set by the state of Indiana, and current rates of infection, Tradexpos Inc.consulted with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum about alternative options to proceed. There was not an option that would satisfy both Tradexpos’ high standard for the Fort Wayne Farm Show and the state regulations.
The Fort Wayne Farm Show is scheduled to resume Jan. 18-20, 2022.
