FORT WAYNE — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host the 31st annual Fort Wayne farm show Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Fort Wayne Farm Show has established itself as one of the Midwest’s most respected farm shows, featuring the latest technology the industry has to offer. Over 30,000 farmers attend the show annually to view the area’s largest variety of farm equipment and services in one location.
The Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), along with Purdue Cooperative Extension Services, presents educational seminars daily. This year’s grand prize will be a Toro Myride® 50” zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Harmony Outdoor Equipment, Auburn, Ind.
In support of Indiana’s FFA Scholarship Foundation, a fund raising auction will be held at 1 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday featuring a variety of donated items. Last year’s auction raised over $20,000 for scholarships.
For more information, contact Fred Cline at 1-800-347-5225.
