PAULDING — Over 20 different vendors, offering everything from smoked bologna to bean soup, will be on hand to make sure no one goes hungry at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival.
“The majority of our vendors are non-profit,” said Mikayla Pieper, executive director of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce. “This is another way that the Flat Rock festival gives back to the community, by giving non-profits the chance to make money.”
Here is a list of scheduled vendors and their wares:
Antwerp Boy Scout Troop 143: Steamed sweet corn, corn dogs, kettle chips.
Antwerp Conservation Club: Curly fries.
Cecil Fire Department: Soft drinks.
Fireman’s Association: Pancake breakfast.
First Chrsitian Church: Pulled pork sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, chips, beverages.
First Presbyteriasn Church: Chili soup, bottled water.
Girl Scouts 20521: Chocolate covered pretzels, caramel and chocolate covered pretzels, caramel and chocolate covered apples.
Golden Star Kettle Corn: Kettle corn, drinks.
Grover Hill Lions Club: Homemade ice cream.
Oakwood Boy Scout Troop 19: Taco in a bag, taco salads, nachos with cheese, loaded nachos, creamed turkey sandwiches, hot and cold drinks.
Oakwood Library Association: Baked potatoes, drinks.
Paulding Boy Scout Troop 315: Smoked bologna, chili, burgers, hot dogs, beverages.
Paulding County Senior Center: Sausage gravy and biscuits, funnel cakes, coffee bar.
Paulding FFA alumni: Sausage sandwiches, canned soda, bottled water, coffee.
Paulding Kiwanis Club: Fish fry.
Paulding Nazarene Church: Pulled pork nachos.
Paulding Right to Life: Beef and noodle dinner (11 a.m. Sunday only; Extension building.)
Paulding Soccer Association: Bean soup.
Sherwood Fire Department: Doughnuts.
Simonin Texas Caviar: Caramel apples, salsa and chips.
STRM Ministry, Free Christian Church of God: Apple dumplings.
Thirsty Diner: Frozen specialty beverages, caramel apples, burgers, hot dogs, cotton candy.
Three Schools in Harmony: Creamed chicken, barbecued pork, Italian beef, hot dogs, vegetable beef soup, chicken noodle soup, pies, funnel cakes
Youth for Christ: Chicken dinners, ribs, pork chops.
