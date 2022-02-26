Four County FFA
Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

In recognition of National FFA Week, Four County Career Center FFA Chapter officers presented the Defiance County OSU Extension with a plant grown in the greenhouse. Shown here are from left, Mason Herman, Edgerton; 4-H Youth Development Educator Teresa Johnson; Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville; Delaney Burghardt, Evergreen; and Abigail Johnson, Hicksville.

