When it came time for Tinora student Jake Russell to do his 2022 FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), he knew he wanted to tackle the alfalfa field beside his school for it.
The land was set aside many years ago as a designated school farm and is located behind the football field and the Performing Arts Center. It is open for students to work, but not many were able to meet qualifications to do so, revealed Russell.
He, however, has been farming it for two years now. When asked what made him qualified, Russell said it all came down to having the equipment to do so. The school does not have its own farming equipment, although it is a dream for it to be so, shared agriculture educator and FFA advisor, Bryan Etzler.
Hence, while students are more than welcome to farm the land, they need to bring their own tools and also have a place to store their goods.
Russell lives on a small family farm near Nagel Road and Ohio 66 north of Defiance, running at about 150 acres. Due to this background, he had the equipment needed to grow the alfalfa and had stored its bales on the property in his family barn.
He was the only FFA student who could do something like this in 2021, the first time he farmed the school field. In 2022, freshmen had joined the Tinora FFA organization that were potential contenders. However, Etzler said that they were unable to commit to the project. So again, Russell became the sole student that could utilize the school farm for an SAE project.
He said the second time around he had to do quite a bit of convincing. His father was against trying to farm the land again due the complications they had in 2021. Their stacker wagon had broken down amidst farming last year and there were a litany of other technical issues that did not want to be revisited. Russell, who attends Four County Career Center for diesel mechanics, did not see this as a setback, however, and convinced his father to do it again. The stacker did break again, but they were quick fixes, he said.
Some other challenges he encountered were not only equipment breakdowns. The school farm field itself is shaped quite strange. Although it used to be a pretty square space, according to Etzler, it is now distorted. This is due to solar panels and a large dirt pile, a byproduct of previous construction situated upon it. Etzler estimated this has caused the loss of about 10 acres. Russell also had to get creative with his techniques. He surmised that he had to do about 14 turns in all to properly work it.
There was also the issue of the weather — a really big challenge Russell had to endure.
“Finding a stretch of no rain for five to six days is tough sometimes,” he admitted.
“It was definitely worth it though,” Russell said despite these complications. “I enjoyed it.”
In the end, he yielded 1,608 bales of hay in 2022. With a sale price of $2.25 per bale, he accumulated $3,618.50 of profit in all. A portion of this money went toward the Tinora FFA and the remainder was for him to keep.
When asked what he did with his income, Russell laughed.
“I got a money-pit-of-a-truck,” he admitted.
