Oakwood Homecoming Days

Paulding FFA members are pictured with their float during Oakwood Homecoming Days.

OAKWOOD — The Paulding FFA chapter had a very successful time participating at the Oakwood Homecoming on Sept. 1-2.

They ran the kiddie tractor pulls, a food stand and made a float for the parade. On Sept. 1, the FFA members ran the kiddie tractor pulls, and the FFA alumni and members ran the food stand for the tractor pulls.

During the second day of the 100th annual Oakwood Homecomings, members gathered early in the morning to help prepare a float for the parade. More than 15 members walked in the parade and helped pass out Popsicles.

Dan Howell, Paulding FFA alumni president, drove the float.

Members had a lot of fun helping out with this year’s float and are looking to help out again next year.

Tags

Load comments