Last week schools in the FFA District 1 area participated in the District 1 Dairy Cattle Judging event.
The Dairy Cattle Judging CDE (Career Development Event) is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students were challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and writing class reasons.
Placing first was West Unity, second was Patrick Henry, third was Liberty Center and fourth was Archbold.
Individual top finishers were: first, Leanna Baker, West Unity; second, Will Seedorf, Patrick Henry; third, Brooke Bostelman, Patrick Henry; and fourth, Jordan Schaffner, West Unity.
The Food Science CDE is a team contest that consists of completing a product development scenario in which they calculate the nutritional facts for a new food product and design a new package. Also, they complete an aroma identification section, take a written test, respond to a mock customer complaint letter, identify sanitation errors in the food industry and complete a taste sensory test.
Placing first was Eastwood, second was Bowling Green, third was Fayette, and fourth was Delta.
In the FFA Job Interview CDE students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career. At the competition, each member submits a resume, completes a job application and participates in an interview via telephone, in person one-on-one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by ages.
In the District contest held at Oak Harbor the following students participated with the top ones advancing to state in the spring.
Area finishers:
Division 1 — second place, Savannah Swift, Ayersville; fourth place , Brooke Moreland, West Unity.
Division 2 — first place, Tayanna Bagrowski, Archbold.
Division 3 — second place, Luke Schroeder, Ayersville; fourth place, Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview.
Division 4 — first place, Ian Hoffman, West Unity; second place, Jada Reinking, Fayette; third place, Kalleigh Fry, Archbold.
Division 5 — first place, Carter Nofziger, Wauseon.
The Ag Tech and Mechanical Engineering event is an on-line test that covers the math and science of compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures. Ayersville placed 18th and Patrick Henry placed 23rd in the state.
CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life. The Ohio FFA currently has 25,577 members in 324 chapters.
