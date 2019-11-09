FFA nationals

The Four County Career Center FFA Chapter recently attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. During the convention, FFA attendees attended several leadership and team-building workshops, general sessions with motivational speakers, toured Reynolds Farm Equipment and visited the National FFA mall. There were more than 67,000 guests and FFA members present at the convention. Those attending from the career center included ag/diesel mechanics students, from left: Brendan Hoschock, Ayersville; Kameron Maurer, Napoleon; Keaton Stark, Bryan; Josh Brueshaber, Patrick Henry; Haydon Guyer, Liberty Center; Layne Sheets, Fairview; Kase Hug, Edon; and Jon Rediger, Montpelier.

