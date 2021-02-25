An update to the Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio has been posted at https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool.
The Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio (Version 2021) is a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet developed to support users who want to generate their own recommendations based on the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, and Alfalfa, 2020. The spreadsheet is designed to be compatible with Excel version 1997-2003 or later.
Recommendations can be generated for the following crops: corn, corn-silage, soybeans, wheat (grain only), wheat (grain & straw), alfalfa, grass hay, and grass/legume hay.
Spreadsheet features: Supports copying soil test data from another spreadsheet or within the spreadsheet. User controls whether recommendations are build/maintenance or maintenance only for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). User can select appropriate critical levels for corn/soybean rotations or wheat, alfalfa, or grass legume hay rotations for P recommendations. Can select a shorter or longer buildup period than standard fiur year for P & K. Total fertility needs can be determined for a 1-, 2- or 3-year application on P & K Recommendation page. User can compare cost of two lime sources on lime recommendation page. User can determine total cost of lime needed in the recommendation developed. User can determine total cost of P & K fertilizer needed to meet the nutrient recommendation.
The spreadsheet is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool
A printed User Guide is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolguide
A video demonstration at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolvideo
