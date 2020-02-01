Defiance County is hosting a private pesticide applicator license recertification training, along with a fertilizer applicator recertification training on Feb. 10. This training will take place at the Defiance County Extension Office in the large conference room starting at 8 a.m. with the fertilizer recertification and then followed up with the pesticide recertification from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The cost for this event is $40 for both trainings or $10 if you are interested in the fertilizer recertification only. Light refreshments will be provided with registration.
Fertilizer application is a major issue with those of us who live in the western Lake Erie basin watershed area. Farmers are trying to do all they can to improve the water quality in order to reduce the amount of nutrients that are going into the watershed. The fertilizer recertification event updates farm operators on a variety of methods of properly applying fertilizer in order to reduce input cost from nutrient loss and to reduce the amount of unwanted nutrients in the watershed. Farm operators who hold a fertilizer applicator certificate complete the category 15 1-hour requirement for re-certification.
The purpose of the private pesticide applicator license recertification training is to update farmers and other applicators about new methods and techniques on how to properly apply agriculture chemicals. Proper equipment operation, along with chemical handling and safety, is a major part of this event. Those who hold a private pesticide applicator license in CORE, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 can complete all requirements needed for recertification at this event.
For questions about the fertilizer and pesticide recertification training meeting, contact Bruce Clevenger at the OSU Extension Defiance County office by phone: 419-782-4771 or email: clevenger.10@osu.edu
