FAYETTE — Many things have occurred throughout the year in our chapter. Kicking off, chapter members Zoee Kesier and Tanner Lemley found recently incubated eggs being hatched into chicks. Following the hatching of the eggs, the Senior Ag class took the chicks to kindergarten classrooms to let the children see and hold them.
Post-fruit sales, the chapter attended an annual trip to a Toledo Walleyes game. At the game chapter members had the chance to listen to a presentation from Michigan State University about Agricultural Technology. Spinning off of their presentation, The Andersons company based out of Toledo also had the opportunity to speak on the grain industry. Ending off the month of February, metal fabrication students toured the Northwest Ohio JATC and explored trade careers with millwright instructor David Schultz on Feb. 22.
We opened up the month of March with the annual Ag Olympics. The Olympics this year included many different variety of games and activities. The next week Gretchen Lee, the ‘18-19’ Ohio FFA Secretary came to visit and teach the chapter about leadership, trust and problem solving. Chapter members then traveled to start the judging season to the Mercer County Poultry Invitational contest. This contest allowed members to participate in Poultry Judging, Livestock Judging and Wildlife Management contest. FFA members then supported the preschool in “Dad’s Day.” Fathers and their children participated in making stools as well as painting them with their children.
The month of April is big for the Fayette FFA as our annual banquet takes place. During this banquet over 300 parents, community members, staff, and FFA members gather as we honor the students for the wide variety of activities that they participate in throughout the year. Again this year the Fayette FFA an NHS organizations teamed up to show our gratitude for those in our community by providing a senior citizen luncheon to those from the Fayette Community. This activity provides a meal and fellowship for members of the community and our students to enjoy. The band and chorus also provide entertainment for this event that we look forward to each year.
May began with chapter members going to the 91st Ohio FFA State Convention. On the first night members went to the first session of convention. Following this, they then proceeded to visit Ag Engineering, The Ohio State football stadium, Anthony Thomas Chocolates, and ended the night with a nice dinner and bowling. The following chapter members received their State Degrees on the second day of convention: Zoee Keiser, Brayden Ruger, Jaxsen Wentz, and Rhys Ruger. Proceeding through the rest of the busy month of May; our chapter was represented by Brayden Herman and Miah Beaureguard at the District 1 FFA Banquet, our chapter being fortunate enough to have won many different awards.
New this year, metal fabrication students Braiden Requena and Porter Maginn participated in Draft Day. Draft Day provides students seeking a career in the trades with the opportunity to network with contractors and hopefully secure post-graduation employment in a trade of their choosing. Braiden Requena coming out of it with a job as a millwright at the GEM company. After a brief summer hiatus, there was a day of team building and planning for officers. Officers went out to dinner, and also attended a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game. Chapter President Zoee Keiser participated in the induction of the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The end of August and the start of September means it’s fair time in Fulton County. Many members showed livestock, all representing our chapter well. Along with showing animals, many chapter members participated in helping out the Fulton County Pork Producers by serving pulled pork, pork chops, and sausage sandwiches. Kicking off the school year brought about many fun firsts for the organization. Our first FFA meeting of the year, assisting with the Fulton County Third-Grade Ag Fest at the Fulton County Fairgrounds and rounding out the month with members participating in county and District Soil Judging Contest. During the District Soil Judging Contest, members doing well were Miah Beaureguard, Kyla Berg, Mia Sanford and Brayden Herman placing first, third, seventh and eighth. These top scorers allowed the team to place first in the district and advance to the State Soils Contest the first week of October. Members Kyla Berg, Addisen Lictenwald, Elijah Lerma, Tanner Lemly, Mia Sanford, Miah Beaureguard, Owen Lemley, and Jose Agular closed out the month with participation in the forestry contest that took place at Hocking College.
October brought about the District Dairy Cattle and Milk Products contests, as well as the State Contest for Ag soils. The Milk Products team placed first, with top individuals being Brooke Vanderveer, Caleigh Keller, and Amberly Gaona. Ending out October, officers went down to Indianapolis to participate in National Convention. The whole experience included: a night of team bonding with Top Golf, many games and lectures throughout the convention itself, as well as the expo, and the Old Dominion concert.
November started with the County Job Interview contest, in which members Jake Myers, Haley McNally, Leah Carnicom, Kirsten Carnicom, Gabe Maginn, Miah Beaureguard, Hannah Kovar, and Chase Moats participated. Gabe, Hannah and Miah earned the opportunity to participate in the District Job Interview where each member placed in the Top 4 and will receive a medal for their efforts. The 8th entailed the FFA Alumni chapter hosting the annual Hog Roast before Eagle Hatch. The 13th had Eli Eberly, Emma Leininger, Cassie Leininger, and Austin Fetterman competing in a Food Science contest. The team of four placed third, with Eli placing fourth as an individual. Ending the month of November, the Advanced and Novice Parliamentary Procedure teams participated in the county contest, both coming out in first place.
The last month of the year was one of the busiest of all. Advanced and Novice Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the district contest on the 5th. Advanced placed fourth, and received a plaque for participation in the contest and Novice placed second earning a plaque and a trip to the state contest.
Throughout the rest of the school year the FFA looks forward to participating in many more new and old contests, attending State FFA Convention and hosting our 14th FFA Banquet on April 4, 2020.
