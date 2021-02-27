FAYETTE — If we have learned anything from 2020, it is that the Fayette FFA can adapt to change. 2020 presented itself with a great obstacle where the FFA had to create different ways of making activities practical, yet safe for our members to participate in.
Looking back on this last year, our chapter had to turn to the virtual route to recognize our members for their dedication throughout the year. Some of those included Star Greenhand — Hannah Kovar, Star Chapter Farmer — Jada Reinking, Outstanding Junior — Miah Beauregeard, Outstanding Senior — Addisyn Bently, Sherwood State Bank 110% Award — Tanner Lemley, Dekalb Award — Zoee Keiser, Kellen Keiser Memorial Award — Caden Colegrove and Proficiency Award to Brianna Brubaker for placing third in the state for Equine Entrepreneurship.
State Degree recipients of 2020 included, Marcus Asbury, Tanner Lemley, Brianna Brubaker and Jake Myers. Our American Degree recipients include, CJ Renner, Travis Wagner and Grant Reinking.
Our start to the school year was still busy getting ready for the fair. The Fulton County Fair was modified just for livestock competitors. We had 12 individuals that participated and exhibited at the fair.
Throughout the year our chapter participates in multiple community service activities. This year we were asked to help decorate with fall decorations uptown in Fayette and our officer team participated in the Fulton County Christmas Cheer.
Every year, the county FFA Chapters participate in a trapshoot contest held at Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club. This year our team consisted of Brandon Brown, Jayden Fairfield, Ethan Brubaker, Brayden Herman, Jada Reinking, Miah Beauregard, Chase Moats, Riley Burkhard, Owen Lemley and Greg Priestap.
As stated above, we are still participating in Career Development Events through FFA, even though they are not the traditional route, we are still able to offer this opportunity to our students. The willingness of our students to still participate in all of these just goes to show the dedication that our students have.
The contests and placings are the following: Ag Soils Contest — first in District, Miah Beauregard placed first individually; Urban Soils — participated; Forestry — first in District 3, recognized individually — Owen Lemley, Hannah Hall and Cassie Leininger; Job interview — nine participants for County Job Interview, Hannah Kovar, Miah Beauregard, Ethan Brubaker and Greg Preistap all advanced to districts where they will each receive a trophy for their top four placing; Wildlife — second in district as team; Parliamentary Procedure — Advanced and Novice place first in county advancing them to districts, novice placed second and advanced placed third, which qualifies both for a district plaque; Food science contest — participated.
We have more on the schedule and can’t wait to see how the rest of the year wraps up for us.
