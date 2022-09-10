During Defiance SWCD (Soil, Water and Conservation District) and OSU Extension office’s Crop and Conservation Field Day on Wednesday, members of the Farmer Advocates of Conservation held a Q&A panel discussion to talk about their experiences incorporating conservation techniques on their farm operation.
The panel was hosted by Stephanie Singer, a member of the Defiance County chapter of worldwide non-profit, The Nature Conservancy. Singer opened up the panel by explaining what the Farmer Advocates of Conservation program was created for.
“This program really comes from the fact that we listen to farmers about how they want to learn,” Singer said. “When farmers are asked about how they want to learn, there are many different mechanisms that they can do, but one of the number one ways was from other farmers. The program was really designed to elevate the soil health practices and water management practices that many of you know about and do.”
There are 20 advocates in the program, and four were present for the panel. These four advocates were Shane Meyer, Henry County; Jeff Duling, Putnam County; Allison Grimm, Hillsdale County, Mich.; and Matt Burkholder, Allen County.
These farmers are all located in the Maumee River watershed, and their experiences range from novice to veteran. The advocates were asked a number of questions, one of which was how they made their cover crop selection.
Each farm operation is different, but a prevalent way the farmers answered was by addressing the goal they had when planting the crop. For Burkholder, he wanted something that would break up compacted soil as well as something for good bugs to feed on.
For Grimm, she wanted something that was best for grazing livestock. Duling was focused on the economical side of a cover crop, and preferred to keep his mix to $25 per acre with varying root depths. Meyer said he liked cereal rye for its versatility, and that it can grow late in the season.
The farmers shared their failures and their success in testing out mixes. In some cases, they’d experience losses when something didn’t grow or if it grew for too long.
They were asked questions from the audiences about how they drew moisture out of the soil or whether or not roll crimping worked for them.
“I’ve heard a few of you use this word, ‘failure,’” Singer commented. “What I have really noticed about this group of farmers is that a lot of times it’s really not a failure, it’s a learning opportunity for them. They’ve done a lot of things and they’ve been willing to experiment. I think the cool thing is they’re willing to share that knowledge with other people to try and get them to the same place.”
For ending comments, the farmer advocates shared that if someone is interested in introducing conservation techniques to their farming operation, then their advice is to start small. They also recommended introducing diversity to their fields to improve soil health. A good starter cover crop would be oats due to their simplicity, said Duling. Meyer urged farmers not to go too thick on them though because they stick around and hold a lot of moisture in the spring.
To learn more about the Farmer Advocates of Conservation program and for more information on the advocates and their projects, visit their website at farmeradvocatesforconservation.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.